Newfane car accident sends two to hospital

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A town of Newfane car accident has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday evening, a 2017 Ford Escape was driving westbound on

Ridge Road in Newfane, when the vehicle began to swerve.

The swerving vehicle struck a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driving eastbound on Ridge Round, causing the Ford Escape to lose control, leave the roadway, and strike a tree.

The vehicle came to rest against a residence located at 6866 Ridge Road.

First responders found an unresponsive male driver in the Ford Escape. A pulse was restored to the driver after CPR was administered.

The male driver was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport before being transported to ECMC with serious injuries.

The female driver of the Chevrolet Impala was also taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport, but for a medical evaluation.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing at this time.