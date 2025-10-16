BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York’s top court has upheld a controversial state law that will move most local elections to even-numbered years, a sweeping change aimed at boosting voter turnout but criticized as an overreach into local governance.

The Election Consolidation Act, passed in 2023, shortens the terms for officials elected in 2025 from four years to three, aligning their next election with state and federal contests. Supporters argue the move will raise participation in low-turnout local races, while opponents warn it will dilute focus on local issues and strip communities of control over their own election calendars.

WATCH: New York’s top court backs election overhaul, moving some local races to even years

"It's going to be very difficult, in my opinion, for someone running for town board who may be in a competitive race might spend a few thousand dollars; how are they going to get their message out there?" elections attorney Joseph Burns said.

The decision reverses a lower court ruling that found the law unconstitutional under New York’s “home rule” provisions. Counties, towns, and individual voters had challenged the law, citing voter fatigue, longer ballots, and the unilateral shortening of elected terms. The Court of Appeals rejected those arguments, clearing the way for the law to take effect in the next election cycle.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, called the decision a “victory for democracy” that gives more New Yorkers the “opportunity to make their voices heard.”

Erie County Republican Committee Chair Michael Kracker said he was disappointed by the decision, adding that "it was about protecting Democrats’ grip on power."

Election boards across the state now face a tight timeline to prepare for consolidated ballots, while candidates must rework strategies to compete in high-turnout election years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.