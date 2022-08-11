Watch Now
New Yorkers can now receive naloxone medication without a prescription

Opioid Crisis Overdose Antidote
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, a fire medic holds a box containing naloxone hydrochloride which is carried in all their department's emergency response vehicles, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 13:57:35-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the statewide opioid crisis worsens, the need for naloxone has risen.

NYS Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mary Bassett, announced Thursday that all pharmacies could dispense naloxone without a prescription.

"I am issuing a standing order for pharmacies across the State to carry naloxone and dispense it without a prescription," Dr. Bassett said. "This is as close as we can get to naloxone being over the counter without action being taken by the U.S Food & Drug Administration."

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone allows the stricken person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing during an overdose.

The naloxone standing order will apply to all pharmacies across the State, as they will not need to individually apply for a standing order to disperse the medication to customers.

