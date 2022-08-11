New Yorkers can now receive naloxone medication without a prescription

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the statewide opioid crisis worsens, the need for naloxone has risen.

NYS Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mary Bassett, announced Thursday that all pharmacies could dispense naloxone without a prescription.

"I am issuing a standing order for pharmacies across the State to carry naloxone and dispense it without a prescription," Dr. Bassett said. "This is as close as we can get to naloxone being over the counter without action being taken by the U.S Food & Drug Administration."

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone allows the stricken person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing during an overdose.

The naloxone standing order will apply to all pharmacies across the State, as they will not need to individually apply for a standing order to disperse the medication to customers.

