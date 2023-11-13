New York to partner with NASA for special Total Solar Eclipse festivities in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and tourism stakeholders in Niagara Falls will team up with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for programming and special events around the Total Solar Eclipse that will take place on April 8, 2024.

“Niagara Falls is a spectacular natural backdrop for this once-in-a-lifetime event, and working with NASA to provide the programming and education leading up to the eclipse is sure to attract thousands of New Yorkers and visitors to the city. We are excited to be working with so many of our tourism partners to bring an electric energy throughout the area for this celestial wonder.” - Gov. Hochul

The Buffalo area will be in the path of totality of the Total Solar Eclipse.

"We’re excited to be in New York to engage and educate Niagara Falls and surrounding communities about the total solar eclipse. We hope these events, along with all our nationwide eclipse activities, inspire and encourage the next generation – the Artemis Generation – of explorers, scientists, and engineers.” - NASA Associate Administrator for Science Nicola Fox

The programming and special events will begin on April 4, 2024, at locations throughout the city including the Niagara Falls Public Libraries, The Underground Railroad Heritage Center, The Aquarium of Niagara, the New York Power Authority Power Vista, the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and Niagara Falls State Park.

The governor's office said all events will be free and open to the public (reservations may be required) throughout the entire weekend leading up to the April 8 event. Similar events will be held in other cities throughout the path of totality.

