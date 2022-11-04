New York States leading student-run manufacturing company hosts open house

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alright, so this is where all the manufacturing comes from," said Nathaniel Bartsch, Junior Marketing Specialist.

It's the leading student-run manufacturing company in New York State and all the magic happens at Alden High School.

"We do anything from laser engraved, pretty much anything you can think of," said Peter Amrhein, Senior Lead Manufacturer. "We do mugs, cups, coasters. We do all of the awards for Alden and some other schools and then when you come to the manufacturing side, we do anything from welding repair to complete builds."

Thursday evening the company held its 2nd Annual Bulldog Manufacturing Industry Open House. It was a night for all of the students to put their skills on display.

"It's our chance to bring in all the partners and businesses that have shown a lot of interest in our students and what they're doing," said Arthur Eggink, Technology Educator and Advisor. "And hopefully allow the students to make some lasting connections."

For the juniors and seniors who earned a spot in the program, it's a chance to show industry representatives what they can do from manufacturing, graphic design, business, marketing, CAD and sales.

"I've learned so much about dealing with customers, talking with them, being professional but also being friendly," said Sylvia White, Junior Sales Representative. "Making sure that the customers always right and they know they're always right."

For Amrhein, it's a chance to reflect on how far he's come.

"It felt really good," said Amrhein. "It felt like I accomplished something."

Amrhein was a freshman when Bulldog Manufacturing first began in 2019. He said so much has changed since then including his position. He is now the lead manufacturer at the company.

"I was very scared going into high school," said Amrhein. "I was like I don't know what I want to do with my life. What do I do? Like what classes do I take and all of that. And as soon as I found the metal shop it was kind of like this is where I'm supposed to be. This is where I am now. And now it's kind of like looking back at the freshman little me, it's like yeah I did good. I did real good."\

Rebecca Buell, Technology Educator and Advisor said growth is what it's all about.

"You know make those mistakes," said Buell. Get messy. Figure out what the real world is like while you still have that safety net of school. And really just watching them grow and become great amazing people is why I do what I do."

If you're a junior or a senior thinking about what's next, Eggink said anything is possible if you just follow your heart.

"Don't be afraid of making the wrong choice," said Eggink. "I mean I've had many changes in career my own self and it's a great thing. Don't be afraid to take a leap."

So no matter if you choose the college route route like Taylor Lavarnway, Junior Sales Representative.

"I do plan to go to college right now mainly because of this program I'm thinking of going to college for business or finance," said Lavarnway.

Or if you choose to leap right into the workforce.

"So if you don't want to go to college, you don't need to," said Amrhein. "There's multiple companies that will hire you at the age of 18 with no manufacturing work ever and build you from the ground up.

Either way these Bulldog Manufacturing pros are all hoping for one thing.

"Hopefully we can make it out of Alden and make it big," Bartsch."