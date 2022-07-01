New York State trooper rescues missing dog from a culvert

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State trooper in the Binghamton area rescued a missing dog from a culvert earlier this week.

In a post on the state police Facebook page, police said troopers “Jimmy” Rasaphone and Ana Reynas were dispatched to the report of a dog stuck in a culvert in the Town of Conklin.

The dog, a 13-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever named Lilah, had been missing for several days and was found in the culvert. Police said trooper Rasaphone tied a rope to Lilah’s leash, crawled about 15 feet to Lilah and got a collar on her. Lilah was then pulled to safety with the help of her owner.

You can find part of the body camera video of the rescue here.