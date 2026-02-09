New York State trooper hit while helping driver along Thruway in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State trooper was injured in the line of duty while assisting a driver early Saturday morning on the westbound Thruway in Lancaster.

Two troopers were outside their patrol car on the left shoulder when a Kia sedan spun out of control and hit the rear of the troopers' vehicle, according to police. The impact pushed the patrol car into one of the troopers, causing her to be thrown into the snow on the side of the road.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released. The 22-year-old driver was issued citations for vehicle and traffic law violations.

State police say this is the second time a trooper has been hit on the Thruway in the past two weeks. New York's Move Over Law requires all drivers to safely move to another lane before passing all vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

More than 2,500 tickets for violating the law were issued along the state thruway in 2025.

