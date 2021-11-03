New York State Senator Sean Ryan announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan (D - 60th District) announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ryan said he learned Tuesday night that a close contact tested positive for COVID-19, he was tested and the test came back positive. According to the senator, he is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at this time.
As per CDC recommendations for breakthrough infections, I am now isolating for a minimum of 10 days.— Senator Sean Ryan (@SenSeanRyan) November 3, 2021
If you think you might have been exposed to the virus, I encourage you to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe. https://t.co/GBGRAj3zEL