New York State Senator Sean Ryan announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Posted at 4:36 PM, Nov 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan (D - 60th District) announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ryan said he learned Tuesday night that a close contact tested positive for COVID-19, he was tested and the test came back positive. According to the senator, he is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at this time.

