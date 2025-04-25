New York State police seize multiple weapons from vehicle during traffic stop

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced the arrest of a Lockport man after multiple weapons were seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police said troopers conducted the traffic stop on Hinman Road in the City of Lockport for a tinted, nontransparent windshield. During the traffic stop, four illegal assault rifles were allegedly observed in plain view inside the vehicle.
The Troop A Community Stabilization Unit was contacted and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and the following were seized:
- Four assault weapons without serial numbers
- Nine high-capacity magazines
- A silencer
- A glass container with suspected cocaine
- A small envelope containing suspected cocaine/fentanyl
45-year-old Michael S. Wrzos Lockport, was arrested for:
- Four counts of criminal possession of an assault weapon
- Nine counts of criminal possession of high-capacity magazines
- Criminal possession of a silencer
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
Wrzos was transported to the Lockport Police Department and held for centralized arraignment.