Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New York State police seize multiple weapons from vehicle during traffic stop

NYSP 1.png
New York State police
NYSP 1.png
Posted

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced the arrest of a Lockport man after multiple weapons were seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said troopers conducted the traffic stop on Hinman Road in the City of Lockport for a tinted, nontransparent windshield. During the traffic stop, four illegal assault rifles were allegedly observed in plain view inside the vehicle.

The Troop A Community Stabilization Unit was contacted and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and the following were seized:

  • Four assault weapons without serial numbers
  • Nine high-capacity magazines
  • A silencer
  • A glass container with suspected cocaine
  • A small envelope containing suspected cocaine/fentanyl

45-year-old Michael S. Wrzos Lockport, was arrested for:

  • Four counts of criminal possession of an assault weapon
  • Nine counts of criminal possession of high-capacity magazines
  • Criminal possession of a silencer
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Wrzos was transported to the Lockport Police Department and held for centralized arraignment.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app