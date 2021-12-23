Watch
New York State police searching for missing Little Valley man

New York State police
Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 12:29:18-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing Little Valley man.

According to police, 49-year-old Shawn D. Bishop was last seen December 12. He was wearing a brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap and is described as a thin white male with brown hair and a beard.

Police said Bishop is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a history of unannounced travel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYSP at 585-344-6200.

