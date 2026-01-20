New York State police responding to multiple crashes on I-90 in Chautauqua County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced troopers are responding to multiple vehicle crashes on I-90 in Chautauqua County.

According to police, as of around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, all lanes are blocked westbound between Exit 59 (Dunkirk) and Exit 60 (Westfield) with additional lane closures in the area due to several nearby accidents involving multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

The New York State Thruway Authority said a traffic diversion has been set up at Exit 57 (Hamburg) and all westbound traffic traveling on I-90 must exit there until further notice.