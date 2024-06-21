New York State police recover 15-year-old boy who drowned in Genesee River in Allegany County

TOWN OF CANEADEA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police have recovered a 15-year-old boy who drowned in the Genesee River in Allegany County.

Troopers responded around 8 p.m. on Thursday to the Genesee River near State Route 19 and Oramel Hill Road in the Town of Caneadea.

Police said investigation determined two people went into the river to swim but a 15-year-old boy was swept away by the current and didn't resurface.

The NYSP Underwater Recovery Team and multiple other resources were deployed to search for the teen who was recovered around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the boy's name will not be released until the family is notified.

In a post on Facebook on Friday morning, before the recovery, Belfast Central School announced the incident involved a BCS student and released the following statement:

"Good morning Belfast families. Last night there was a swimming accident in the Genesee River involving a BCS student. At this point, the child has not been recovered. BCS will have counselors available for your child(ren) throughout the day. Although our students in 7-12th grade are out of school for the year, we are here to provide support. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student. BCS will have counselors available in the building to meet with and support our students and community throughout the day as needed. If you have any concerns regarding your child, please call (585) 365-2646."



Police said the investigation is ongoing.