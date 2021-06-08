New York State Police respond to hostage situation on Cattaraugus Reservation

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police, along with multiple other agencies, are investigating a hostage situation on Route 438 on the Cattaraugus Reservation.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 7:15 P.M.

As of around 6:25 P.M., state police say the hostage was released in good condition but the incident remains ongoing.

DETOUR- ST 438 and Versailles Plank Road T/Collins. Multiple police agencies are dealing with an incident on 438. Avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/JM2SGNWG93 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 8, 2021

Troopers say the incident started around 3:30 P.M. on State Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins after a crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles had a weapon and took a hostage, according to state police.

According to the Seneca Nation, businesses and residents in the area are asked to shelter in place.

State Route 438 will be closed until further notice. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

