Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New York State Police respond to hostage situation on Cattaraugus Reservation

items.[0].image.alt
New York State Police
0608 NYSP REZ INCIDENT.jpg
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 19:31:41-04

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police, along with multiple other agencies, are investigating a hostage situation on Route 438 on the Cattaraugus Reservation.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 7:15 P.M.

As of around 6:25 P.M., state police say the hostage was released in good condition but the incident remains ongoing.

Troopers say the incident started around 3:30 P.M. on State Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins after a crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles had a weapon and took a hostage, according to state police.

According to the Seneca Nation, businesses and residents in the area are asked to shelter in place.

State Route 438 will be closed until further notice. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong