BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaiyah S. Heinrich of Cheektowaga was arrested for possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in connection to fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, New York State police announced on Monday.

Police found that Heinrich, 24, was in possession of two forged COVID-19 vaccination cards after authorities were alerted by the New York State Department of Health.

Heinrich was arraigned in the Town of Clarence Court, released and is ordered to re-appear later in March.