New York State police investigating two separate deadly motorcycle crashes in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating two separate deadly motorcycle crashes in Western New York.

The first crash occurred around 1:10 p.m. on August 23 on State Route 394 in the Town of Poland. Police said the operator of the motorcycle, 77-year-old John W. Hodgkin of Jamestown, was traveling west on State Route 394 and exited the road and struck a ditch and was ejected. EMS responded and provided life-saving measures but Hodgkin was pronounced dead at the scene. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

The second crash occurred around 12:25 p.m. on August 24 on Zoar Valley Road near Otto Road in the Town of Collins. Police said the operator of the motorcycle, 68-year-old Mark L. Burkholder of Amherst, was traveling east on Zoar Valley Road and lost control after running over gravel and struck a ditch and was ejected. Troopers and EMS provided life-saving measures at the scene and Burkholder was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital. Burkholder was later pronounced dead. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

