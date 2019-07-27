TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say they are investigating a skydiving fatality in the Wyoming County Town of Perry near Soper Road Saturday afternoon.

A state police spokesperson confirms to 7 Eyewitness News a man has died.

Officials say the plane departed from the Perry-Warsaw Airport, following the initial investigation it is believed a parachute was deployed but the lines were tangled.

The pilot of the aircraft noticed the male straying away and followed him, according to police he was located within five minutes by officials and CPR was administered but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.