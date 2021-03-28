New York State Police investigating incident involving Olean officer firing gun

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say they are investigating an incident in Olean which involves an officer firing a gun.

According to police, a member of the City of Olean Police Department discharged a firearm "relative to a pursuit and attempted traffic stop."

NYSP say a suspect then crashed a vehicle in War Veterans Park on E. State Street in Olean. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an active criminal investigation is underway and did not provide further details.

