Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New York State Police investigating incident involving Olean officer firing gun

NYSP: incident was "relative to a pursuit and attempted traffic stop"
items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 14:38:08-04

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say they are investigating an incident in Olean which involves an officer firing a gun.

According to police, a member of the City of Olean Police Department discharged a firearm "relative to a pursuit and attempted traffic stop."

NYSP say a suspect then crashed a vehicle in War Veterans Park on E. State Street in Olean. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an active criminal investigation is underway and did not provide further details.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources