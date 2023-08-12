Watch Now
New York State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Buffalo

WKBW
Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 12, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in the City of Buffalo.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the I-190.

According to police, a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it struck a Buick traveling southbound, head-on.

Police say the operator of the Buick, 38-year-old Matthew J. Czop of Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the Dodge Ram, 52-year-old Guillermo Morales of Buffalo, was taken to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Morales was allegedly in possession of cocaine and showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested at ECMC and was charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and additional vehicle and traffic charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

