TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County.

The crash occurred on State Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret. Police said 41-year-old Mark Daniels of Fredonia was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the roadway on a curve, and struck a fence and tree stump causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.