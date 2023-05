TOWN OF ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in the Town of Allegany.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday near 2986 Buffalo Road.

According to New York State Police, the accident involved a motorcycle and a Chevy pickup truck.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.