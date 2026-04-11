New York State Police investigating fatal crash in the Town of Stafford

TOWN OF STAFFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester-area man is facing charges following a deadly crash in the Genesee County Town of Stafford Friday night.

Patrick Hastings, 67, of Churchville, is charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and other vehicular and traffic offenses.

According to New York State Police, Hastings was traveling eastbound on the I-90 just before 9 p.m. when he hit a 2017 GMC Pickup from behind, causing the pickup to overturn.

Scott Berberian, 56, of Syracuse, was ejected and died at the scene.

Hastings was not injured and showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was arrested after failing standardized field sobriety tests and gave a breath sample of .08%.

Hastings was processed and transported to Genesee County Jail for arraignment.