New York State police investigating fatal crash in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal crash on the New York State Thruway in Chautauqua County Monday.

Police say troopers responded around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the I-90 east in the Town of Pomfret for the report of a serious crash. Upon arrival troopers found a passenger vehicle struck a thruway platform lift truck from behind near mile marker 472.5.

The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was transported by Mercy Flight to Brooks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The thruway employee sustained minor injuries.

The left lane of the I-90 is closed between exits 59 (Dunkirk) and 60 (Westfield). The investigation is ongoing.