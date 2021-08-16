Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New York State police investigating fatal crash in Chautauqua County

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 4:21 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 16:21:50-04

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal crash on the New York State Thruway in Chautauqua County Monday.

Police say troopers responded around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the I-90 east in the Town of Pomfret for the report of a serious crash. Upon arrival troopers found a passenger vehicle struck a thruway platform lift truck from behind near mile marker 472.5.

The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was transported by Mercy Flight to Brooks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The thruway employee sustained minor injuries.

The left lane of the I-90 is closed between exits 59 (Dunkirk) and 60 (Westfield). The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716