New York State police investigating deadly UTV crash in Town of Niagara

Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 18, 2023
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly UTV crash that occurred in the Town of Niagara on July 14.

Police said troopers responded to the crash that occurred in a grass field off Lockport Road around 4:15 p.m. on July 14.

The investigation determined a 2011 Can-AM UTV traveling south on a grassy path struck a small ditch and rolled over.

Police said an unrestrained passenger, 42-year-old Veron J. Mt. Pleasant of Lewiston, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the Niagara County Coroner.

