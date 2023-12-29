New York State police investigating deadly two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on Thursday on State Route 39 in the Town of Hanover.

Police said the preliminary investigation has determined that a Subaru traveling west on State Route 39 crossed the center line, entered the eastbound lane, and struck a Honda head-on.

According to police, the driver of the Subaru was transported to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Miranda M. Farley of Ripley, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the Honda were taken to ECMC for life-threatening injuries.

Police did not announce any charges were filed and said the investigation is ongoing.