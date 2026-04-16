New York State police investigating deadly one-vehicle crash on I-90 in Evans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash on I-90 in the Town of Evans.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said a 2003 Dodge Caravan traveling east left the driving lane to the passing lane, then traveled onto the north shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn. One of the passengers, 69-year-old Linda Haney of Jamestown, was seriously injured and was airlifted to ECMC. She later died from her injuries.

Police said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still actively investigating and more information will be available as the investigation continues.