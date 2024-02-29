New York State police investigating deadly one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County on Monday.

Police said troopers responded to Panama Steadman Road in the Town of Harmony around 4 p.m. on Monday after a vehicle traveling north exited the road and struck multiple trees.

According to police, 18-year-old Abdulnaser O. Al Hamwi of Erie, PA was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. 20-year-old Alaa Mohammad Al Zoubi of Erie, PA was transported by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.