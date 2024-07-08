New York State police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Pendleton.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on July 4 in the area of South Transit Road and Tonawanda Creek Road.

Police said an investigation determined that a 2018 Honda was traveling north on South Transit when the driver entered the median and began to turn left onto Tonawanda Creek and failed to yield the right of way to a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Vincent J. Hawkins of Medina, was ejected after striking the Honda and was transported to ECMC for head injuries. Hawkins later died at ECMC.

No charges have been announced at this time.