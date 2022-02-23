New York State police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lockport Wednesday.

According to a release, around 3:55 a.m. troopers observed a motorcycle without registration and the operator not wearing a helmet at the intersection of Union and Washburn Streets.

NYSP said troopers activated their emergency lights and the motorcycle fled and troopers discontinued pursuit.

The motorcycle was later located when it was involved in a crash at the intersection of Main and Market Street.

Police said troopers attempted lifesaving measures but the operator of the motorcycle, identified as 21-year-old Derrick V. Holmes of Gasport, died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.