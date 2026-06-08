New York State police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Allegany County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Allegany County.

Police said troopers responded to State Route 70 in the Town of Burns around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for an unoccupied motorcycle lying on the north side of the shoulder.

According to police, an investigation determined that the 2024 Kawasaki was traveling west on State Route 70, exited the roadway into the north shoulder and struck a signpost, causing the operator, 50-year-old Jayson P. Mess of Canaseraga, to be ejected. Mess was pronounced dead at the scene.