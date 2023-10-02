New York State police investigating deadly crashes in Newstead and Andover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in the Town of Newstead and the other in the Town of Andover.

The crash in Andover occurred at the intersection of County Route 22 and State Route 417 around 3:45 p.m. on September 28.

Police said 41-year-old Michael D. Potter of Addison, N.Y. was operating a 2003 International north on County Route 22 at a high rate of speed and struck the guide rail and overturned. Potter was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Potter was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash in Newstead occurred on State Route 5 around 8 a.m. on September 30.

Police said a 2011 Kia and a 2017 Chevrolet were traveling eastbound on State Route 5 when the Kia stopped to turn into a driveway and the Chevrolet struck the rear of the Kia. According to police, the Chevrolet then crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Honda head-on. The 18-year-old driver of the Kia, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured and taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. The driver of the Honda, 54-year-old Keith C. Wagner of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene.