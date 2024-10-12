Watch Now
New York State police investigating deadly crash in Chautauqua County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County on Thursday.

The crash occurred at State Route 394 and Water Street in the Town of Ellicott around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that 66-year-old Lori L. Maloy of Warren, Pennsylvania pulled into the path of 41-year-old Jacqueline C. Visker of Kennedy.

According to police, a passenger in Maloy's vehicle, 95-year-old Virginia L. Maloy of Sinclairville, died at the scene. Lori Maloy and Visker were transported to UPMC Chautauqua for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

