New York State police investigating deadly crash in Allegany County

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 19, 2023
TOWN OF ALFRED, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on State Route 21 in the Town of Alfred on Tuesday.

Police said two vehicles, one traveling north and another traveling south, collided head-on.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 62-year-old Mary N. Dagostino of Caledonia, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allegany County Coroner. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Wellsville, was treated at the scene and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with leg injuries.

No charges have been announced by police at this time.

