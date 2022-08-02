New York State police investigating armed robbery at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Spring

CUBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating an armed robbery at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Spring.

Police said an unidentified male suspect entered the casino around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday displaying what appeared to be a handgun and he was carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect allegedly approached the cashier and demanded money. He left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag and a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.

The suspect was described by police as an average build white male and approximately 5’9” tall. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. Police said he appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYSP at 585-344-6200.