BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Springville Boston Road in the Town of Concord.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police said an investigation determined that a pickup truck was traveling south and struck 68-year-old Barney N. Spors of Boston lying in the road. Spors was pronounced dead at the scene.