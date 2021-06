TOWN OF ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Royalton.

The crash happened just after noon Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Road and Mill Road.

Investigators say 41-year-old Alicia Calderone lost control of the motorcycle while turning from eastbound Chestnut Hill Road onto Mill Road.

The motorcycle hit the curb, then a boulder on the side of the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.