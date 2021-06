DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say they found a man dead while performing a welfare check in Dunkirk June 11.

State police say troopers out of Fredonia went to check the welfare of a man at State Route 5 in Dunkirk just after 2:30 a.m. June 11.

Upon arrival, troopers say the man was dead at the scene.

Monday police identified the man, 41-year-old Andrew Garner of Dunkirk, as the victim of a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.