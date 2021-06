DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say they found a man dead while performing a check the welfare in Dunkirk, early Friday morning.

State police say troopers out of Fredonia went to check the welfare of a man at State Route 5 in Dunkirk just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, troopers say the man was dead at the scene.

New York State Police officials have not released the identity of the man who died at the scene or the cause of death.