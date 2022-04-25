Watch
New York State police attempting to identify truck involved in stealing trailer

Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police need your help identifying a truck involved in stealing a trailer.

Police said three unknown suspects stole a white enclosed box trailer on April 20 and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Niagara is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a black 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to police, the truck is described as having a white pinstripe just above the door handles from the front to the rear and has custom rims.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 585-344-6200

