BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are attempting to identify a person of interest who they say committed thefts across Western New York.

Police say the above surveillance photo is from a Dicks Sporting Goods in Batavia. The person of interest is described as a white man possibly driving a gray Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police (585) 344-6200.