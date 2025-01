LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are asking for your help locating a missing Lockport woman.

Police said 44-year-old Danielle L. Hart was last seen on January 17 in the area of Transit and Robinson Road.

Hart is described as 5'6" tall and around 115 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact 585-344-6200 and refer to incident number NY2500046290.