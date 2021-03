New York State Police arrest two following underage drinking enforcement detail in Erie County

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been arrested by New York State Police troopers out of Clarence for allegedly selling alcohol to people under 21, during an underage drinking enforcement detail in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, and Depew.

State Police say 40-year-old Samuel Fligger of Lockport who works at Premier Wine & Spirits located at 7980 Transit Road in Amherst, and 60-year-old Glenn Herrnreiter of Bowmansville who works at the Village Liquor Store located at 6346 Transit Road in Depew, allegedly sold alcohol to people under age 21.

State Police checked and found the following 17 establishments to be in compliance



Speedway, 6011 Transit Rd., Clarence.

Walgreens, 6785 Transit Rd., Clarence.

Kenyon’s, 9700 Transit Rd., Amherst.

Wild Horse Wine and Spirits, 9648 Transit Rd., Amherst.

Tops Express 9660 Transit Rd., Amherst.

CVS, 9300 Transit Rd., Amherst.

Consumers Beverages, 8580 Transit Rd., Amherst.

Rite Aid, 8530 Transit Rd., Amherst.

Addy’s Wine & Spirits, 8268 Transit Rd., Amherst.

Mobil 6875 Main St., Amherst.

Speedway, 5115 Genesee St., Cheektowaga.

Kwik Fill, 6439 Transit Rd., Depew.

Marathon, 6257 Transit Rd., Depew.

Turbo Mart, 5380 Genesee St., Depew.

Rite Aid, 9160 Main St., Clarence.

Fligger will appear in Town of Amherst Court at a later date, and Herrnreiter will appear in Village of Depew Court at a later date.