New York State police arrest man for attempted murder of police officer, multiple other charges

TOWN OF WIRT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that 40-year-old Johnathan T. Russell, of no known address, was arrested for the following offenses:



Three counts of attempted murder of a police officer

Two counts of attempted murder

Robbery

Burglary

Criminal use of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Assault

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

Police said on March 24, troopers were conducting interviews on State Route 275 in the Town of Wirt in connection to a burglary in the area.

While conducting interviews, troopers identified footprints in the snow and contacted the homeowner in Florida. According to police, no one was supposed to be at the house and no one had permission to be on the property.

Police said troopers approached a detached garage where the footprints led and allegedly identified Russell who refused to exit but was communicating. Troopers got permission to use forced entry and once inside the garage, Russell allegedly fired a single gunshot.

According to police, the troopers backed off and Russell allegedly fled into a wooded area carrying a weapon.

A perimeter was set up and Russell was allegedly observed on County Route 8 in a vehicle that he allegedly stole at gunpoint. Police said troopers were able to force Russell to park the vehicle and he fled into a wooded area where he was taken into custody.

He was arraigned in the Town of Wirt Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail without bail.