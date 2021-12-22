New York State police arrest Lockport man facing rape and criminal sex act charges

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced the arrest of a Lockport man who is facing rape and criminal sex act charges.

23-year-old Kaleb J. Bobzien was arrested Tuesday for rape in the third degree and criminal sex act in the third degree.

According to state police, on November 18 the Bureau of Criminal Investigation handled a walk-in complaint of a possible sex crime. An investigation revealed Bobzien had unlawful sexual intercourse with a victim less than 17 years old and an arrest warrant was issued.

He was arrested Tuesday, arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail without bail on his two prior felony convictions.