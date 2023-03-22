Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New York State police arrest Buffalo man for sex crimes against children

joshua roman web.jpg
New York State police
joshua roman web.jpg
Posted at 11:10 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 11:10:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Buffalo man has been arrested for sex crimes against children.

27-year-old Joshua Roman was arrested Tuesday for use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

According to police, Roman allegedly possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography. Roman was also allegedly in possession of child pornography with himself in the pictures/videos with children.

Police ask anyone with information to contact (585) 344-6200.

Roman was remanded to the City of Buffalo Central Booking for centralized arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up