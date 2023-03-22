New York State police arrest Buffalo man for sex crimes against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Buffalo man has been arrested for sex crimes against children.

27-year-old Joshua Roman was arrested Tuesday for use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

According to police, Roman allegedly possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography. Roman was also allegedly in possession of child pornography with himself in the pictures/videos with children.

Police ask anyone with information to contact (585) 344-6200.

Roman was remanded to the City of Buffalo Central Booking for centralized arraignment.