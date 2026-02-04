Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New York State police arrest 18-year-old in Buffalo for 3D-printed weapons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in Buffalo for 3D-printed weapons.

Police said the Community Stabilization Unit with Troop A Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, with the assistance of Buffalo Police Department, Niagara Falls Police Department and HSI, executed multiple search warrants at two locations in Buffalo that resulted in the seizure of:

  • A 3D printer
  • 3D printing filament
  • 6 lowers
  • 2 extended magazines
  • An upper slide
  • Trigger mechanisms

The 18-year-old was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

