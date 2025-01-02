New York State police appoints first-ever female Troop A Commander

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police have announced Major Amie P. Feroleto’s appointment as the first female Troop A Commander.

Major Feroleto has 22 years of service and experience across multiple Troops and roles and becomes the 28th Troop A Commander. Feroleto has served as a Uniform Trooper, Sergeant, Station Commander, Lieutenant, and Captain in addition to serving in the Professional Standards Bureau.

State police called the appointment a "landmark achievement."

Major Feroleto will oversee all state police patrol and investigative operations across the eight counties of Western New York, managing over 400 sworn and civilian personnel.

"Major Feroleto holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and a master’s degree in criminal justice, reflecting her dedication to continuous learning and professional excellence. Her career, spanning service in Troops A, B, D, E, H, and K, demonstrates her adaptability and wide-ranging expertise," police said in a release. "This historic achievement not only recognizes Major Feroleto’s individual accomplishments but also sets an inspiring precedent for future leaders in law enforcement."