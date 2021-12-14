New York State police announce opening of recruitment center at the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police have announced the opening of a recruitment center at the Walden Galleria.

The recruitment center is across from Dave & Buster's and can be accessed by entering through the Cheesecake Factory entrance.

"The NYSP are recruiting in Western New York for the opportunity to be a Trooper and serve the local communities," a release says.

NYSP currently has approximately 4,800 sworn members and have contracted with Pearson VUE to offer the entrance exam at 54 testing centers in the state, over 250 locations in the country and 112 military locations around the world.

Exam Qualifications:

US Citizen

20-29 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years)

High school diploma or equivalent

Additional qualifications required at time of appointment can be found here.

To apply for the exam you can click here.

NYSP said the salary and benefits are as follows: