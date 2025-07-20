Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New York State Police activate AMBER Alert, investigating a child abduction

New York State Police have activated an AMBER Alert and are investigating a child abduction Saturday in Lake George.

Melina Frattolin was last seen at approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday in a white van on I-87. She was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, shorts, and Adidas sneakers.

Frattolin is a 9-year-old Indian girl with brown eyes and hair. She is described as 5'00" and 100lbs.

New York State Police believe Frattolin is in imminent danger. Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at (518) 743-2501 or 911.

