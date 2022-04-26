Watch
New York State Park police searching for missing kayaker

New York State Park police
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 26, 2022
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Park police announced the search for a missing kayaker.

Police responded to the Golden Hill State Park Boat Launch around 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing 54-year-old man who went kayaking.

According to police, a multi-agency air and water-based search were conducted and initial efforts were unsuccessful.

Police ask those on the Lake Ontario shoreline to be on the lookout for the missing person's kayak which is an Old Town Sportsman 120 orange and black in color.

