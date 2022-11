BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Park police were called to Horseshoe Falls Thursday to rescue a dog that had fallen into a nearby gorge.

The dog, named Semper, had fallen nearly 30 feet into the gorge and was trapped on a small section of land, near the river's edge.

The Niagara Swiftwater Team was able to repel into the gorge and rescue the dog.

Semper was uninjured after the rescue and was able to be reunited with her owner.